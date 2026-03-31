Kade Anderson News: Gets aggressive assignment

Anderson is opening the season with Double-A Arkansas, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Most of the top college arms get assigned to High-A for their first full season, so while this assignment may not be a big surprise, it is notable. Per the report, the initial plan was to assign Anderson to High-A Everett, but the calculus changed after Anderson made such a strong impression this spring. The less volatile weather conditions in Arkansas compared to the Pacific Northwest in April also factored into the decision. What makes the assignment even more notable is that the Mariners have a track record of jumping their best pitching prospects from Double-A to the majors, bypassing the Pacific Coast League. Ryan Sloan, the Mariners other premium pitching prospect, is also opening the year at Double-A.