Kade Anderson headshot

Kade Anderson News: Impressing early in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Anderson has impressed early in Spring Training, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, and is expected to advance quickly through the Mariners' system.

Anderson has yet to make his professional debut since he was drafted third overall last year, though the left-hander is already receiving rave reviews following his performance in live BP against some Mariners' starters. Anderson, Seattle's top pitching prospect per MLB Pipeline, is likely to begin the year in High-A, though he's not expected to "spend a heck of a lot of time in the high Minors", according to Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners' president of baseball operations. Seattle's rotation is one of the league's best, and Anderson still has a lot to prove, though it certainly seems plausible that he could push to make his MLB debut sometime in 2026.

Kade Anderson
Seattle Mariners
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kade Anderson
