Kade Anderson News: Impressing early in spring
Anderson has impressed early in Spring Training, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, and is expected to advance quickly through the Mariners' system.
Anderson has yet to make his professional debut since he was drafted third overall last year, though the left-hander is already receiving rave reviews following his performance in live BP against some Mariners' starters. Anderson, Seattle's top pitching prospect per MLB Pipeline, is likely to begin the year in High-A, though he's not expected to "spend a heck of a lot of time in the high Minors", according to Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners' president of baseball operations. Seattle's rotation is one of the league's best, and Anderson still has a lot to prove, though it certainly seems plausible that he could push to make his MLB debut sometime in 2026.
-
College Baseball Picks
College Baseball Futures: Top 2026 College World Series Picks3 days ago
-
General MLB Article
How to Evaluate MLB Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball Success9 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues18 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects25 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint31 days ago