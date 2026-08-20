Kade Anderson News: Making debut Saturday

The Mariners are expected to select Anderson's contract from Double-A Arkansas to start Saturday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Widely viewed as one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, Anderson has been incredible at Double-A this season, pitching to a ludicrous 1.06 ERA and 0.64 WHIP to go with a 135:13 K:BB across 93.1 innings. The 22-year-old's dominance will allow him to skip Triple-A entirely and head straight to the big leagues, further bolstering a Mariners rotation that's put up a 3.89 ERA this year. His first test in the big leagues will come against a Cubs offense that's logged a .772 OPS since the beginning of the month, but the young lefty is still worth rostering in virtually all formats.