Kade Morris News: Call-up on tap

The Athletics are expected to call up Morris from Triple-A Las Vegas during the upcoming week, Chris Correa of the Turlock Journal repots.

The 23-year-old will receive his first call to the big leagues after posting a 4.45 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 11 starts with Las Vegas. The Athletics are planning to option left-hander Jacob Lopez to Triple-A on Monday, and his demotion could clear the way for Morris to claim one of the two vacant spots in the Athletics rotation. Gage Jump and Jeffrey Springs are the Athletics' confirmed starters for the first two games of the team's upcoming series in Chicago, but Morris could be a candidate to make a start in Thursday's finale versus the Cubs or during next weekend's series in Houston.