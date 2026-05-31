Kade Morris News: Expected to be called up Monday
Morris is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
Morris will join the major-league roster for the first time in his professional career. The 23-year-old has posted a 4.45 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 11 starts with Las Vegas, and he may get a chance to start with the big-league club. Jacob Lopez is expected to be sent down to Triple-A on Monday to create a spot on the major-league roster, but the A's will also need to make another move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Morris.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kade Morris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kade Morris See More