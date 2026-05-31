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Kade Morris News: Expected to be called up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Morris is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Morris will join the major-league roster for the first time in his professional career. The 23-year-old has posted a 4.45 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 11 starts with Las Vegas, and he may get a chance to start with the big-league club. Jacob Lopez is expected to be sent down to Triple-A on Monday to create a spot on the major-league roster, but the A's will also need to make another move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Morris.

Kade Morris
Sacramento Athletics
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