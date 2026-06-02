Kade Morris headshot

Kade Morris News: Officially added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Athletics selected Morris' contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Morris has put up a 4.45 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 11 starts with Las Vegas this season. The right-hander is expected to get an opportunity in the Athletics' rotation, though it's unclear when exactly his major-league debut will occur.

Kade Morris
Sacramento Athletics
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