Kade Morris News: Officially added to roster
The Athletics selected Morris' contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Morris has put up a 4.45 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 49 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 11 starts with Las Vegas this season. The right-hander is expected to get an opportunity in the Athletics' rotation, though it's unclear when exactly his major-league debut will occur.
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