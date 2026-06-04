Kade Strowd News: Back in big leagues

The Diamondbacks recalled Strowd from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Strowd has spent the entire season at Triple-A, turning in a 4.95 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with a 19:16 K:BB through 20 innings. He'll now be summoned to the major-league roster to help replace Brandon Pfaadt and Taylor Clarke (bereavement), though Strowd will likely be limited to low-leverage opportunities with the big club.