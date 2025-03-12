Kaelen Culpepper Injury: Sidelined with hamstring injury

Culpepper was scratched from Saturday's prospect showcase roster because of a hamstring injury, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

He is expected to be ready for the start of the minor league regular season, however. Culpepper hit .242/.330/.394 with three home runs between Low-A and High-A last season in just 26 games after signing with the Twins. The 21st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft has a strong hit tool, but he lacks impactful power or speed.