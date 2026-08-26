Kaelen Culpepper News: Belts third homer

Culpepper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.

Culpepper has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-19 (.421) with two homers and four RBI in that span. The shortstop continues to make steady contact -- he's now batting .333 with a .907 OPS over 63 plate appearances in the majors. He's added three homers, six RBI, eight runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases while occupying a starting role at shortstop.