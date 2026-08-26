Kaelen Culpepper News: Belts third homer
Culpepper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.
Culpepper has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-19 (.421) with two homers and four RBI in that span. The shortstop continues to make steady contact -- he's now batting .333 with a .907 OPS over 63 plate appearances in the majors. He's added three homers, six RBI, eight runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases while occupying a starting role at shortstop.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaelen Culpepper See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaelen Culpepper See More