Kaelen Culpepper News: Logs four hits in win
Culpepper went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.
Culpepper sprayed a quartet of singles, marking the first four-hit performance of his young career. The 23-year-old has taken over as the primary shortstop since debuting Aug. 7 and has made a strong impression at the plate. Through 55 plate appearances, Culpepper is slashing .340/.382/.480 with two homers, a double, four RBI and six runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaelen Culpepper See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaelen Culpepper See More