Kaelen Culpepper headshot

Kaelen Culpepper News: Logs four hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 24, 2026

Culpepper went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.

Culpepper sprayed a quartet of singles, marking the first four-hit performance of his young career. The 23-year-old has taken over as the primary shortstop since debuting Aug. 7 and has made a strong impression at the plate. Through 55 plate appearances, Culpepper is slashing .340/.382/.480 with two homers, a double, four RBI and six runs scored.

Kaelen Culpepper
Minnesota Twins
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