Kaelen Culpepper headshot

Kaelen Culpepper News: Three hits in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Culpepper went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

It was the first three-hit performance of the shortstop's brief MLB career, but Culpepper is quickly finding his footing in the Show. The 23-year-old has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .385 (10-for-26) over that stretch with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Culpepper's been consistently hitting toward the bottom of the order since being promoted Aug. 7, but that could change if he continues to rake.

Kaelen Culpepper
Minnesota Twins
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