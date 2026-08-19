Kaelen Culpepper News: Three hits in Wednesday's win
Culpepper went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.
It was the first three-hit performance of the shortstop's brief MLB career, but Culpepper is quickly finding his footing in the Show. The 23-year-old has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .385 (10-for-26) over that stretch with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Culpepper's been consistently hitting toward the bottom of the order since being promoted Aug. 7, but that could change if he continues to rake.
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