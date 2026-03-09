Kahlil Watson News: Cut from major-league camp
The Guardians optioned Watson to minor-league camp Monday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Watson impressed at the plate this spring in going 6-for-14 with one stolen base and a 2:5 BB:K, but it wasn't enough to put him in play for an Opening Day roster spot. The 22-year-old made a full-time move to the outfield in 2025 and will again handle all three outfield spots at Triple-A Columbus.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kahlil Watson See More
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB AssignmentsApril 11, 2024
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersJuly 17, 2023
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersApril 17, 2023
-
Farm Futures
Noteworthy MiLB AssignmentsApril 13, 2023
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings UpdateMarch 30, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kahlil Watson See More