Kahlil Watson News: Cut from major-league camp

The Guardians optioned Watson to minor-league camp Monday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Watson impressed at the plate this spring in going 6-for-14 with one stolen base and a 2:5 BB:K, but it wasn't enough to put him in play for an Opening Day roster spot. The 22-year-old made a full-time move to the outfield in 2025 and will again handle all three outfield spots at Triple-A Columbus.