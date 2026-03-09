Kahlil Watson headshot

Kahlil Watson News: Cut from major-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Guardians optioned Watson to minor-league camp Monday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Watson impressed at the plate this spring in going 6-for-14 with one stolen base and a 2:5 BB:K, but it wasn't enough to put him in play for an Opening Day roster spot. The 22-year-old made a full-time move to the outfield in 2025 and will again handle all three outfield spots at Triple-A Columbus.

Kahlil Watson
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kahlil Watson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kahlil Watson See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 11, 2024
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
July 17, 2023
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
April 17, 2023
Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 13, 2023
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Update
MLB
Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Update
Author Image
James Anderson
March 30, 2023