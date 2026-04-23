Kai-Wei Teng News: Could stretch back out as starter

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday in an interview on SportsTalk 790 that the teams has had internal conversations about stretching Teng back out to be used as a starting pitcher.

Teng has been terrific as a multi-inning reliever for the Astros, posting a 1.65 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 16.1 innings. The 27-year-old has plenty of past starting experience, though his control problems (12.2 percent walk rate in the majors, 11.5 percent walk rate in the minors) suggest he might be best off remaining in the bullpen.