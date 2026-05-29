Kai-Wei Teng News: Hurt by homers in no-decision

Teng didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts across five innings.

Teng generated a season-high 13 whiffs on his 91 pitches Friday and matched his season high with seven strikeouts. Over his last three outings, all starts since entering the rotation full time, Teng has racked up 20 strikeouts across 16 innings. However, walks have been a problem, issuing 11 free passes during that span. The home run ball was an issue against Milwaukee, as Teng surrendered a solo homer and two-run shot for his only allowed runs. Since becoming a member of the Houston rotation, Teng has yielded six runs on 12 hits and 12 walks with 21 strikeouts across 19 innings.