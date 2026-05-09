Kai-Wei Teng headshot

Kai-Wei Teng News: Starting Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Teng will start Sunday's game against the Reds, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Teng has been great since moving into the bullpen, posting a 2.35 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 22:7 K:BB through 23 innings. The Astros are running thin on starters, however, so they'll pencil the 27-year-old in for his second start of the season. He hasn't recorded more than nine outs in an appearance yet this year, so he'll likely remain in Sunday's contest for a handful of innings before turning things over to the bullpen.

Kai-Wei Teng
Houston Astros
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