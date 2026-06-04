Kai-Wei Teng News: Takes fourth loss

Teng (3-4) took the loss against Pittsburgh on Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter over five-plus innings.

Teng gave up a run on two hits in the first inning but faced the minimum over his subsequent three frames. The right-hander allowed two baserunners while getting through a scoreless fifth, but things fell apart for him in the sixth. In that inning, Teng allowed four straight hits -- including a two-run homer -- before he was pulled before having recorded an out. That was enough for Teng to end up with the loss in a game during which the Astros' offense managed just one run. Thursday marked the first time this season that Teng has surrendered more than three runs in an outing, and with just one punchout his three-game stretch of recording six-plus strikeouts came to an end. He still holds a strong 3.06 ERA along with a 1.17 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB over 47 innings spanning 19 appearances (six starts).