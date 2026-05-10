Kai-Wei Teng headshot

Kai-Wei Teng News: Takes loss in Sunday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Teng (1-3) was tagged with the loss in Sunday's game against the Reds, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter across three innings.

Teng has pitched well out of the bullpen this season but was thrust into a starting role for Sunday's game. He kept the Reds off the board through the first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth, yielding three runs on four hits without recording an out before being pulled. Unfortunately for Teng, he was unable to avoid the loss after his Astros teammates failed to score a run on three hits and a walk. Teng could make another start given the myriad of injuries to the Astros' rotation, and that could come next weekend at home against the Rangers.

Kai-Wei Teng
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kai-Wei Teng See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kai-Wei Teng See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
12 days ago