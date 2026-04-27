Kai-Wei Teng News: Tapped for start Tuesday

Teng will be the Astros' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's Ryan Weiss' turn, but Weiss appears headed back to the bullpen. Teng has pitched well as a multi-inning reliever, collecting a 2.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across 16.2 frames. The right-hander made seven starts last season for the Giants and was deployed mostly as a starting pitcher in the minors, so it shouldn't be a big deal to get stretched back out. However, with Tatsuya Imai (arm) poised to return soon, Teng's stint in the rotation could be brief.