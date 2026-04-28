Kai-Wei Teng News: Will be used as opener

Teng is slated to serve as an opening pitcher in Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Teng has recorded more than three outs in seven of 11 relief outings this season, so he could cover more than one inning Tuesday. However, he's not stretched out enough to make a typical start, so Houston will be treating Tuesday's contest as a bullpen day. Ryan Weiss is a candidate to cover multiple innings in relief once Teng exits the game.