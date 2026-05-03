Kai-Wei Teng News: Works out of bullpen Saturday

Teng collected his third hold of the season while striking out two and allowing no hits and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings in relief in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Sox.

Teng had made a three-inning start in his previous appearance Tuesday in Baltimore, but despite a doubleheader Thursday creating a need for the Astros to go with a temporary six-man rotation, the right-hander ended up moving back to the bullpen. He's been one of the Astros' standout relief arms this season, logging a 2.00 ERA and holding batters to a .145 average over 18 innings out of the bullpen.