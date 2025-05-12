Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kale Fountain headshot

Kale Fountain News: Hot start to 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Fountain (elbow) is 6-for-12 with two doubles, five RBI and three runs scored over five games this season for the Arizona Complex League Padres.

Fountain failed to make his professional debut in 2024 after being drafted with the 151st overall pick of the First-Year Player Draft in July, and he underwent Tommy John surgery in October. He's off to a strong start in the Arizona Complex League, registering at least one base knock in each of his first five appearances.

Kale Fountain
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now