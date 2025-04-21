Kaleb Ort Injury: Might be activated Tuesday

Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Ort (oblique) could be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ort has made five rehab appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land allowing three runs (two earned) with a 4:3 K:BB over 4.1 frames. He's been working his way back from a left oblique strain. Ort was superb during his 24.2 innings with Houston last season, holding a 2.55 ERA with a 26:4 K:BB.