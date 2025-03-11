Kaleb Ort Injury: Resumes mound work

Ort (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ort has taken a step forward in his throwing progression after he had previously been limited to playing catch off flat ground. The 33-year-old right-hander tweaked an oblique early in camp and has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut, but since he'll be deployed as a one- or two-inning reliever once healthy, Ort could still have a shot at being ready to go for Opening Day.