Kaleb Ort Injury: Set for rehab assignment

Ort (oblique) will make his first minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Ort suffered a left oblique strain early in spring training and he's been working his way back since then. The right-hander will likely require multiple rehab outings before he'd ultimately be able to be cleared to return to the Astros' 26-man roster, but Tuesday is a major step in his recovery.