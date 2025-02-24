Kaleb Ort Injury: Throwing in batting cage

Ort (oblique) is doing some throwing in the batting cage off a screen, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ort is being eased back into a throwing program as he comes back from left oblique soreness. The Astros expect the reliever to have plenty of time to get ramped up for Opening Day as long as he continues to progress. Ort posted a 2.55 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB across 24.2 regular-season frames for Houston in 2024.