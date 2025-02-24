Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kaleb Ort headshot

Kaleb Ort Injury: Throwing in batting cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Ort (oblique) is doing some throwing in the batting cage off a screen, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ort is being eased back into a throwing program as he comes back from left oblique soreness. The Astros expect the reliever to have plenty of time to get ramped up for Opening Day as long as he continues to progress. Ort posted a 2.55 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB across 24.2 regular-season frames for Houston in 2024.

Kaleb Ort
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now