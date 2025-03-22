Kaleb Ort Injury: Will land on IL
Manager Joe Espada confirmed Saturday that Ort (oblique) will begin the season on the injured list, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ort has been out since mid-February dealing with a left oblique injury and is being brought along relatively slowly, as he only began throwing off a mound Thursday. Despite his slow progress, the Astros are still hopeful he'll be able to return before the end of April.
