Kaleb Ort News: Makes spring debut
Ort (elbow) struck out one batter in a perfect inning of relief Thursday in the Angels' 16-11 loss to the Athletics in Cactus League play.
While he was a member of the Astros last season, Ort didn't make any appearances after Sept. 4 due to right elbow inflammation. The right-hander was briefly a member of the Yankees' 40-man roster over the offseason before being claimed off waivers in late January, who outrighted him just over a week later. Ort is attending big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee and will look to string together a few more quality relief appearances in the Cactus League to make his case for a spot in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaleb Ort See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League276 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections362 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL WestFebruary 20, 2025
-
Yahoo DFS Baseball
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and StrategyJune 28, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaleb Ort See More