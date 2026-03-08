Kaleb Ort News: Makes spring debut

Ort (elbow) struck out one batter in a perfect inning of relief Thursday in the Angels' 16-11 loss to the Athletics in Cactus League play.

While he was a member of the Astros last season, Ort didn't make any appearances after Sept. 4 due to right elbow inflammation. The right-hander was briefly a member of the Yankees' 40-man roster over the offseason before being claimed off waivers in late January, who outrighted him just over a week later. Ort is attending big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee and will look to string together a few more quality relief appearances in the Cactus League to make his case for a spot in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen.