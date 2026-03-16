Kaleb Ort News: Moved to minor-league camp
Ort was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday.
Ort lost his spot on the club's 40-man roster earlier this spring, and after surrendering four runs over 4.2 innings of work while with the big-league club, he'll report to minor-league camp. He's logged plenty of major-league experience during his career, including 46.0 innings a season ago with Houston, so he figures to be a candidate for a promotion at some point during the 2026 campaign.
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