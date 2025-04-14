Kameron Misner News: Clubs pair of homers

Misner went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Monday's 16-1 win over the Red Sox.

Misner powered the Rays' offense with his first career multi-homer game. The 27-year-old hit a 431-foot, two-run bomb in the second inning before returning in the eighth to add a 355-foot solo shot. Misner is currently in a strong-side platoon role but may garner additional playing time thanks to his scorching hot .400/.444/.775 slash line across 45 plate appearances.