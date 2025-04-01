Kameron Misner News: Hits in two straight

Misner went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Pirates.

Misner has started four straight games in the absence of Josh Lowe (oblique), starting at each outfield spot in that span. He started slow offensively, but now has one hit in each of the last two games while driving in three and recording a double. Misner should continue to slot into a large-side platoon role so long as Lowe is sidelined.