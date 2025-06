Misner went 2-for-5 with two RBI on Friday against the Tigers.

Misner has gone through a tough stretch at the plate, tallying only 11 hits across his last 27 games and 67 at-bats. However, he delivered Friday with a pair of RBI singles -- one of which came on a bunt. Despite his slump, Misner has started 13 of 18 games in June thanks to his defensive work in the outfield.