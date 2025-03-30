Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kameron Misner headshot

Kameron Misner News: Nabbing second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 3:54pm

Misner will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Misner will pick up his second straight start against a right-handed pitcher (Ryan Feltner) after he manned right field in Saturday's 2-1 loss while going 2-for-4 at the dish. With Josh Lowe (oblique) on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Misner looks like he could hold down a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield.

Kameron Misner
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now