Kameron Misner News: Nabbing second straight start

Misner will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Misner will pick up his second straight start against a right-handed pitcher (Ryan Feltner) after he manned right field in Saturday's 2-1 loss while going 2-for-4 at the dish. With Josh Lowe (oblique) on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Misner looks like he could hold down a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield.