Kameron Misner headshot

Kameron Misner News: Nabs second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Misner will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Misner will pick up his second straight start against a right-handed pitcher (Ryan Feltner), after he manned right field in Saturday's 2-1 loss while going 2-for-4 at the dish. With Josh Lowe (oblique) on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Misner looks like he could hold down a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield.

