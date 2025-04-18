Kameron Misner News: Not starting Friday

Misner is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Yankees on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Misner will begin Friday's contest in the dugout with the Yankees sending southpaw Carlos Rodon to the mound, as the Rays start Christopher Morel, Jake Mangum and Jose Caballero in the outfield. Misner has tallied at least one hit in each of his last five games, and over that span he has gone 8-for-17 with two walks, five runs, two homers and four RBI.