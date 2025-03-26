Fantasy Baseball
Kameron Misner News: Receives call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

The Rays recalled Misner from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Misner had been on track to begin the season in the minors after being optioned to Triple-A last Wednesday, but a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster opened up for him after Richie Palacios suffered a fractured ring finger that will send him to the injured list. With Christopher Morel, Jonny DeLuca and Josh Lowe seemingly locked in as the Rays' preferred starting outfield trio against right-handed pitching, the lefty-hitting Misner likely won't be in line for many at-bats to begin the season.

