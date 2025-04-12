Kameron Misner News: Scores twice, swipes abg

Misner went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a stolen base Friday against Atlanta.

Misner remains in a strong-side platoon role, and his playing time has become even more secure with Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) sidelined. He's reached base consistently, collecting at least one hit in eight of his 10 starts. Most impressively, Misner has struck out at just a 16.3 percent clip after striking out at around a 30 percent rate in the upper levels of the minors.