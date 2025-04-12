Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kameron Misner headshot

Kameron Misner News: Scores twice, swipes abg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Misner went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a stolen base Friday against Atlanta.

Misner remains in a strong-side platoon role, and his playing time has become even more secure with Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) sidelined. He's reached base consistently, collecting at least one hit in eight of his 10 starts. Most impressively, Misner has struck out at just a 16.3 percent clip after striking out at around a 30 percent rate in the upper levels of the minors.

Kameron Misner
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now