Kameron Misner News: Scores twice, swipes bag

Misner went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a stolen base Friday against Atlanta.

Misner remains in a strong-side platoon role with Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) sidelined, although Richie Palacios (finger) appears to be nearing a return. Nonetheless, Misner is reaching base consistently, collecting at least one hit in eight of his 10 starts. Most impressively, Misner has struck out at just a 16.3 percent clip after striking out at around a 30 percent rate in the upper levels of the minors.