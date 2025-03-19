Kameron Misner News: Sent to Triple-A

The Rays optioned Misner to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Along with Jake Mangum and Chandler Simpson, Misner was one of three players vying for a backup outfield role that was sent to the minors Wednesday. Misner saw action in eight games with Tampa Bay in 2024 but otherwise spent the entire season at Durham, where he slashed .248/.360/.442 with 17 home runs and 30 stolen bases over 519 plate appearances.