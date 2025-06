Misner is not in the Rays' starting lineup against the Orioles on Monday.

Misner will begin Monday's game on the bench while Christopher Morel, Jake Mangum and Josh Lowe start in the outfield from left to right. Misner has struggled at the plate in June, going 5-for-32 (.156) with one steal, one home run, three RBI and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate.