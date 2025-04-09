Kameron Misner News: Taking seat against lefty
Misner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for the Angels, the Rays will counter with a lineup made up entirely of right-handed and switch hitters. Tampa Bay will roll out an outfield of Christopher Morel, Jake Mangum and Jose Caballero from left to right while Misner sits.
