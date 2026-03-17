Kameron Misner headshot

Kameron Misner News: Will start season in Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Kansas City optioned Misner to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Misner was traded from the Rays to the Royals in November. The speedy outfielder stole 22 bases in 30 attempts with Tampa Bay last season but posted a poor .618 OPS and 31.8 percent strikeout rate. Misner has intriguing speed and power, but his struggles making contact could be an obstacle to him spending much time in the majors.

Kameron Misner
Kansas City Royals
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