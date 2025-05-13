Kannon Kemp News: Makes pro debut

Kemp (shoulder) has made two starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League this season, covering nine innings in total while allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out five.

An eighth-round selection out of high school in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Kemp didn't pitch that season or last due to a right shoulder injury. Kemp received a clean bill of health prior to the start of the Complex League season, but the young righty has struggled to display much control early on. In addition to walking 12.8 percent of the batters he's faced, Kemp has hit two batters and has thrown three wild pitches.