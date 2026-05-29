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Karson Milbrandt News: Could get call this summer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Milbrandt could be an option to join the Marlins' rotation later this summer, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander has dominated to begin the season at Double-A Pensacola, posting a 1.06 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB through 42.1 innings, but the organization has been very careful with Milbrandt's workload and has had him pitching just once a week rather than every five or six days. His stuff appears ready for the majors, however -- he's gained velocity since being a third-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft and now sits in the mid-90s with his fastball while touching the high 90s, and he also works with a plus slider and promising kick-change. The Marlins don't seem inclined to rush him, but he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster this winter anyway, and with injuries piling up in the big-league rotation Milbrandt is positioning himself for a 2026 MLB debut.

Karson Milbrandt
Miami Marlins
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