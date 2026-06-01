Karson Milbrandt News: Promoted to Triple-A
Milbrandt has been promoted from Double-A Pensacola to Triple-A Jacksonville, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.
Milbrandt was fantastic at Pensacola, posting a 1.34 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB through 47 innings to earn a promotion to the Marlins' top minor-league affiliate. With Robby Snelling (elbow) out for the season and Eury Perez (hamstring) and Janson Junk (shin) sidelined, the Marlins' rotation depth is running thin, giving the 22-year-old Milbrandt a chance to debut in 2026 if he pitches well at Jacksonville.
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