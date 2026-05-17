Kash Mayfield News: Impressing in High-A ball
Through seven starts for High-A Fort Wayne this season, Mayfield has posted a 1.52 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB over 29.2 innings.
Mayfield was a first-round pick by San Diego in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and registered a solid 3.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 88:28 K:BB in Single-A ball during his first pro season. The southpaw has built upon that success with an even more impressive start to his High-A tenure, and he's been especially dominant over his past two outings, allowing just two hits while posting a 12:1 K:BB across 10 scoreless innings. If Mayfield continues to pitch well, he could be promoted to Double-A at some point this season.
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