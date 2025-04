Tears is dealing with a hamstring injury and is expected to join Single-A Lake Elsinore later in April, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Tears, a 22-year-old outfielder the Padres selected with the 134th overall pick last year, has yet to make his pro debut. He hit 20 homers with a 25.3 percent strikeout rate in 71 games at Tennessee in 2024.