Kayson Cunningham Injury: Lands on 7-day IL
Cunningham was placed on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Visalia on Friday and is in the concussion protocol, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Cunningham was involved in a batting practice incident that led to him landing on the IL. The 19-year-old shortstop is slashing .394/.487/.485 with an 18:15 K:BB over 118 plate appearances for the Rawhide.
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