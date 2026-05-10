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Kayson Cunningham Injury: Lands on 7-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Cunningham was placed on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Visalia on Friday and is in the concussion protocol, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Cunningham was involved in a batting practice incident that led to him landing on the IL. The 19-year-old shortstop is slashing .394/.487/.485 with an 18:15 K:BB over 118 plate appearances for the Rawhide.

Kayson Cunningham
Arizona Diamondbacks
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