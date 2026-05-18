Kayson Cunningham News: Activated from MiLB IL
Cunningham (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.
Cunningham landed on the injured list May 8 after suffering a concussion, but he returned over the weekend for Single-A Fresno. He's 3-for-14 with three RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored in three games since being activated.
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