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Kayson Cunningham News: Activated from MiLB IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Cunningham (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Cunningham landed on the injured list May 8 after suffering a concussion, but he returned over the weekend for Single-A Fresno. He's 3-for-14 with three RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored in three games since being activated.

Kayson Cunningham
Arizona Diamondbacks
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