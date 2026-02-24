Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Belts first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Okamoto went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League game against the Mets on Monday.

The 29-year-old slugger launched a Clay Holmes slow curve to straightaway center field in the second inning for his first long ball of the spring. Okamoto will leave camp soon to join Team Japan for the WBC, but he's making a good first impression this spring for the Jays. He's being counted on to fill a near-everyday role at third base during his first season in MLB.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
