Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Drives in two runs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Okamoto went 1-for-4 with a two-run single during the Blue Jays' 3-0 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Okamoto put the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning, driving home two runs after smacking a single off Payton Tolle. After a slow start to his MLB career, Okamoto has looked more comfortable at the plate over his last 10 outings, going 10-for-34 (.294) with three home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a 5:10 BB:K over that span.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
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