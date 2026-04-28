Kazuma Okamoto News: Drives in two runs Tuesday
Okamoto went 1-for-4 with a two-run single during the Blue Jays' 3-0 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Okamoto put the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning, driving home two runs after smacking a single off Payton Tolle. After a slow start to his MLB career, Okamoto has looked more comfortable at the plate over his last 10 outings, going 10-for-34 (.294) with three home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a 5:10 BB:K over that span.
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